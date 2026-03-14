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Mike Caliendo agrees to re-sign with Chiefs

  
Published March 14, 2026 02:47 PM

Offensive lineman Mike Caliendo will be sticking around Kansas City for a fifth season.

Caliendo’s agent Nate Richman told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that Caliendo has agreed to re-sign with the Chiefs. He’ll return on a one-year deal.

Caliendo signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2022 and spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. He played 12 games in 2023 and has appeared in every game the last two seasons.

Caliendo started 10 of those games, including a 2024 run at left guard after the Chiefs moved Joe Thuney out to left tackle. Caliendo projects to remain in a reserve role in his return to Kansas City.