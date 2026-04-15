Mike Evans says he’ll wear No. 5 with the 49ers

Wide receiver Mike Evans will have a new number to go with his new uniform in 2026.

Evans wore No. 13 for all 12 of his seasons with the Buccaneers, but he will be making a change now that he is playing with the 49ers. Evans told teammate Fred Warner on Warner’s Real Ones podcast that he will wear No. 5 for the NFC West team.

Fanatics is selling an Evans 49ers jersey with No. 5 on it, although they include a note that the jersey will not be shipped until the number is confirmed.

A new number was expected because 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has worn No. 13 for his entire NFL career. Wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson wore No. 5 for the Niners last season and remains on the roster. He will presumably have a new number for the 2026 season and may have gotten some incentives from Evans in order to make the switch.