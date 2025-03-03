Mike Hilton hints he is moving on from Bengals as he heads to free agency

The Bengals have their hands full, trying to get receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson signed to long-term extensions. They used the franchise tag on Higgins on Monday, giving them more time to either trade him or sign him to a long-term agreement.

That means some of their other players will hit the free agent market next week.

Cornerback Mike Hilton appears to be one of those.

Hilton tweeted, “New opportunities always present themselves,” with a prayerful hands emoji.

Hilton, 30, is 46th on PFT’s top-100 list.

He joined the Bengals in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent, signing a four-year, $24 million deal after four years in Pittsburgh.

In 64 games with the Bengals, including 36 starts, Hilton totaled 283 tackles, two sacks, 36 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and six interceptions.