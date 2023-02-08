Mike LaFleur: I’m excited to get working with Matthew Stafford

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed half of the 2022 season with a spinal cord contusion, but he is expected to be back for the team’s offseason program.

Stafford will have his third offensive coordinator in three seasons with the Rams, now that Los Angeles has hired Mike LaFleur — though LaFleur is not currently expected to call plays. Head coach Sean McVay has done that since he was hired in 2017.

Still, in his introductory video conference on Tuesday, LaFleur said he’s long been impressed with Stafford and his playmaking ability. And that respect has only grown since Stafford has been with Los Angeles and around coaches he’s tight with like McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

“Matthew, even in his time in Detroit, you’d be in awe at a lot of the stuff that he can accomplish on that field. And even when he was in Detroit, just knowing what his teammates and the coaches felt about that guy,” LaFleur said. “So, it’s going to be fun. I know a lot of times, coaches can teach players a lot of things. But, in more instances, players can teach coaches a lot of things, too.

“So, I’m excited to get working with him, learn from him, and whatever I can provide for him, I’m going to do. And i can’t wait to start building that relationship with him .”

Stafford completed 68 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With Los Angeles’ significant struggles along the offensive lines he was sacked 29 times in nine games. He was sacked 30 times in 17 games in 2021.