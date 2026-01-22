Mike Macdonald expresses optimism LT Charles Cross will play

The Seahawks’ first injury report of the week appeared to present a big challenge for the team heading into the NFC Championship. The team’s top three left tackles did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Charles Cross returned from hamstring and knee injuries to start in Saturday’s divisional playoff win over the 49ers. He played only 36 of 53 snaps, though, before leaving with a foot injury.

Coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that Cross will play Sunday.

“Charles is good,” Macdonald said, via Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports. “We’ll see how today goes, but we’re optimistic for the game.”

Cross missed three games with a hamstring injury, returning for last week’s practice, when he injured a knee. Now, he has a foot injury.

Macdonald said backup left tackle Josh Jones (knee/ankle) and third-stringer Amari Kight (knee) are “day-to-day” after they were non-participants on Wednesday.

Jones started at left tackle for the three games Cross missed, and Kight finished Saturday’s game at left tackle after Cross was injured.

Macdonald declined to reveal the Seahawks’ contingency plans if Cross, Jones and Kight can’t play Sunday.

“We have a plan for it,” Macdonald said. “I don’t really want to say what we’d do, but we have a plan for it.”