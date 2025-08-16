 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald pleased with Seahawks’ offense, wants defense to play better

  
Published August 16, 2025 05:15 AM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was pleased with his team’s performance in Friday night’s win over the Chiefs, at least on one side of the ball.

“Offensively it’s about how you script it. Defensively I thought we would have played a little better,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald was impressed with how smoothly the offense ran, both with the starters in the game and with the backups.

“Right now our offensive operation, I’m very pleased with. How we take the ball, our decisiveness in how we move and shift, we called our targets right,” Macdonald said. “Every back, today, I thought ran the ball hard.”

Macdonald called starting quarterback Sam Darnold “really sharp” and said there was no reason to leave him in the game after he went 4-for-4 on the opening drive.

“I’m pretty sure he wanted to keep going but he showed what he can do. Really great drive,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald said backup wide receiver Dareke Young is a player who has worked particularly hard this offseason and is showing it on the field in the preseason. On Friday night Young caught all three passes thrown to him, for 52 yards.