Mike Macdonald: We have a plan for Kenneth Walker to be ready for season

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker missed practice for the second straight day on Monday, but head coach Mike Macdonald said it’s part of the team’s approach to making sure Walker is good to go for the start of the season.

Walker missed time with foot soreness earlier in camp and Macdonald said that the rest is part of the team’s desire to manage his workload heading into September.

“We have a plan for Ken, and we’re sticking to the plan,” Walker said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Neither Walker nor Zach Charbonnet played in Seattle’s first preseason game. George Holani, Jacardia Wright, Anthony Tyus, and Damien Martinez handled the running back duties against the Raiders.

Center Olu Oluwatimi also missed practice Monday. He’s been sidelined by a back injury, which has left Jalen Sundell to get the first-team work at the position.