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Mike McCarthy “confident” Aaron Rodgers will play another season

  
Published March 31, 2026 12:16 PM

Mike McCarthy has answered enough Aaron Rodgers’ questions to last a lifetime. He was asked more on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona.

But the Steelers head coach still doesn’t have an answer from the quarterback about his playing future.

“I’m confident,” McCarthy said. “But at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision. I think we’re in a good space.”

McCarthy and Rodgers talk regularly, most recently on Monday night.

“He says hello,”’ McCarthy quipped.

Rodgers is expected to return for a second season in Pittsburgh, his 22nd season in the NFL and his 14th with McCarthy as his coach. Like last offseason, though, Rodgers is taking his sweet time.

McCarthy said he was not going to “get into the timeline,” but it seems like McCarthy knows which way the wind is blowing already.

“It’s going good,” McCarthy said. “It’s been very positive, and we’ll just continue to talk. We talk regularly.”

The Steelers, for a second consecutive offseason, are Rodgers’ only option. He will either sign with Pittsburgh or retire.