Mike McCarthy: I talk to Aaron Rodgers every couple days, will continue to do that

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is speaking regularly with the person he hopes will be his starting quarterback in 2026.

McCarthy said on Monday that he has been in regular communication with Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason. It’s still not clear whether Rodgers, a free agent, will sign with the Steelers, but McCarthy described his conversations with Rodgers as productive.

“Just like they always are, life, football, so what’s going on at the facility,” McCarthy said, via Steelers.com. “Really engaged into what’s going on. I would just say he’s in a very positive space. We’ll just continue to engage in conversations. We’ve been talking weekly, every couple of days, so we’ll just continue to do that.”

McCarthy coached Rodgers in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018. They won a Super Bowl together, and Rodgers was twice named NFL Most Valuable Player during his years playing for McCarthy. The two still have a good relationship.

“The personal part of it will always be the same,” said McCarthy. “Football guys, they talk about the past. We talked about plays in 2010. We’re talking a lot of football, his experience in Pittsburgh. We talk a lot about football and just where he is in his life right now.”

Right now, Rodgers is not a Steeler. McCarthy hopes he will be soon.