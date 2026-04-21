Mike McCarthy on Aaron Rodgers: I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive

To this point, Aaron Rodgers has not revealed whether or not he will be back with the Steelers in 2026.

That means Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are getting the bulk of the work at quarterback early on in the offseason program under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

But should Rodgers make that choice to return for a 22nd pro season, McCarthy said on Tuesday that he’s confident it won’t take Rodgers long to get up to speed.

“I think Aaron is probably more in tune than we would realize,” McCarthy said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “But I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive, if that’s his decision.

“What l’ve learned through instituting an offseason program, there are benefits of periods where your veterans aren’t here. When we’re talking about the quarterback position, this is a very beneficial time for Will and Mason right now. They split all the reps the last two days.”

With Rodgers obviously familiar with McCarthy from their shared time with the Packers, Howard and Rudolph are benefiting from more time with the coaches to get comfortable with the offensive system.

We’ll see if the Steelers add another quarterback to the mix with this week’s draft and whether or not that factors into Rodgers’ decision.