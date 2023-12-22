Mike McCarthy: Zack Martin is ahead of Tyron Smith when it comes to playing this week

The Cowboys have been without a pair of starting offensive linemen at practice this week and head coach Mike McCarthy is more optimistic about having one of them than the other against the Dolphins on Sunday.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, McCarthy was asked about right guard Zack Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith. Martin hurt his quad in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and Smith is dealing with a back injury that McCarthy said makes him less likely to get on the field this weekend.

“I would say Zack’s ahead of Tyron right now,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Chuma Edoga would likely start in place of Smith if he is ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game.