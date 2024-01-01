Mike McDaniel not worried about Tua Tagovailoa’s shoulder injury

The Dolphins have some injury concerns heading into Week 18’s AFC East showdown with the Bills, but Tua Tagovailoa is not one of those concerns for Mike McDaniel.

“It’s not a huge blip on my radar right now,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Tagovailoa left Sunday’s 56-19 loss to the Ravens in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury. He said after the game that his throwing shoulder was “good, just a little sore.”

Tagovailoa scrambled for 9 yards on fourth down before sliding to try and avoid a hit and got a glancing blow from Odafe Oweh anyway.

In the first 16 weeks of the season, Tagovailoa’s only injury was a right arm laceration that he practiced through and played through. Tagovailoa, though, twice had limited practices last week with injuries to his left thumb and a quadriceps.