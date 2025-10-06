 Skip navigation
Are Gannon's days numbered with Cardinals?
Maye leads Patriots to 'statement' win over Bills
Jets' decision on Fields proving to be 'a bad one'

Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Mike McDaniel on meeting with Stephen Ross: He was really frustrated, as was I

  
Published October 6, 2025 04:33 PM

Mike McDaniel looks as defeated as his Dolphins.

At his media availability, both immediately after the 27-24 loss to the Panthers and on Monday, the head coach’s body language said everything he didn’t.

McDaniel was asked about meeting with owner Stephen Ross after the Dolphins lost a 17-point lead to the Panthers.

“He was really frustrated, as I was,” McDaniel said. “We talked about the challenge ahead to get ready for the Chargers. That was kind of the extent of it.”

The way things are going, McDaniel isn’t likely to keep his job much longer. The Dolphins are 1-4, and he is 9-13 since the start of the 2024 season.

Miami made the postseason in McDaniel’s first two seasons, giving him a 29-27 overall record in three-plus seasons.