Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa’s weight loss: He’s svelte

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa’s weight loss: He’s svelte

  
Published May 21, 2024 03:28 PM

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in and out of the team’s voluntary offseason program. Tagovailoa participated Monday but was absent Tuesday to play in Nick Saban’s golf tournament.

McDaniel would not reveal whether Tagovailoa’s absence was contract related.

“I don’t make a habit of speaking for other people’s mouths,” McDaniel said. “I’ll let you ask Tua.”

Tagovailoa has not been sitting around the house eating bonbons when he’s not at the team facility, though. He has lost “10 to 15 pounds” this offseason, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports, putting Tagovailoa around 220.

The Dolphins list Tagovailoa at 227 after weighing 217 at the 2020 Scouting Combine. Tagovailoa added weight during the 2023 offseason and took jiu-jitsu after multiple concussions the previous season.

Now, though, Tagovailoa is seeking to be “a little more agile” and add “a little more escapability” in 2024, Wolfe reports.

“The results speak for themselves,” McDaniel said. “He’s svelte.”

In 2023, Tagovailoa started every game of a season for the first time. He led the league with 4,624 passing yards while also throwing for career-highs in touchdowns (29) and interceptions (14).