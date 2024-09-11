Mike McDaniel: Tyreek Hill had “minor procedure” on knee this offseason

The release of body-cam videos of Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s detainment by Miami-Dade police officers last Sunday didn’t have much to do with football, but Hill did make one comment that related to his on-field role.

Hill mentioned having knee surgery during one of his interactions with officers and that was not something that Hill or the Dolphins had talked about this offseason. The exchange led to a question for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel at his Wednesday press conference.

McDaniel confirmed Hill had surgery and, via multiple reporters, said it was a “minor procedure.”

Hill showed no signs of problems with his knee or anything else while scoring an 80-yard touchdown against the Jaguars in last Sunday’s win, so the minor procedure seems to have had minor impact on the wideout.