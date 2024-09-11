 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_weekmulligans_240911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 mulligans
nbc_pft_musicsuperlatives_240911.jpg
Music-inspired NFL Week 1 superlatives
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_weekmulligans_240911.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 mulligans
nbc_pft_musicsuperlatives_240911.jpg
Music-inspired NFL Week 1 superlatives
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel: Tyreek Hill had “minor procedure” on knee this offseason

  
Published September 11, 2024 10:58 AM

The release of body-cam videos of Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s detainment by Miami-Dade police officers last Sunday didn’t have much to do with football, but Hill did make one comment that related to his on-field role.

Hill mentioned having knee surgery during one of his interactions with officers and that was not something that Hill or the Dolphins had talked about this offseason. The exchange led to a question for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel at his Wednesday press conference.

McDaniel confirmed Hill had surgery and, via multiple reporters, said it was a “minor procedure.”

Hill showed no signs of problems with his knee or anything else while scoring an 80-yard touchdown against the Jaguars in last Sunday’s win, so the minor procedure seems to have had minor impact on the wideout.