Mike McDaniel: Tyreek Hill limited in practice by “minor stuff,” no worries about him physically

  
Published June 7, 2023 07:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s in the Vikings’ best interest to move on from Dalvin Cook, and analyze the RB’s potential fit with the Dolphins, if he were to be released.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is at Dolphins minicamp this week, but he isn’t taking part in team drills.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that Hill is dealing with “some minor stuff” without specifying the nature of the issue that’s limiting his participation before adding that there’s no concern about Hill’s status in the big picture.

“Tyreek is probably the least I’m worried about being physically able to perform his tasks,” McDaniel said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “And I will say he’s been executing his assignments and walkthroughs. He is putting his best foot forward. He’s night and day ahead of where he was last year in regards to the offense.”

Hill looked like he had a pretty good grasp of the offense while catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns during his first year in Miami, so the prospect of him being even more locked in is a pleasant one for Miami.