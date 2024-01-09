Mike McDaniel: We lost a game we were capable of winning, no time to sulk

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel believes his team can play better than it showed in Sunday night’s loss to the Bills, but now that the playoffs are starting, he wants his team putting that loss behind them.

“We lost a game that we think we’re capable of winning,” McDaniel, via USA Today. “Hats off to the Buffalo Bills for coming in here and winning the game.”

McDaniel said it’s time for the Dolphins to turn their attention to Saturday night’s game in Kansas City.

“It’s a new season, as hard as it is, that’s part of the reason why you have so much joy in the game,” said McDaniel. “We don’t have time to sulk.”

McDaniel knows this season will be remembered not for what happened against the Bills, but for what happens on Saturday against the Chiefs and, McDaniel hopes, in more postseason games beyond that.