Mike Tomlin: Cameron Sutton’s return about the totality of our relationship

  
Published June 12, 2024 09:51 AM

The Steelers signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to their 90-man roster last week in the wake of Sutton entering a pretrial diversion program to resolve a domestic battery charge from March of this year.

Sutton was released by the Lions after he was charged, but the Steelers knew Sutton from the six years he spent with the team before moving on to Detroit. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said he “certainly” had reservations about bringing Sutton back in light of the battery charge but that the team was comfortable because they did “due diligence” and know Sutton.

“There are not any conversations that we had recently, it’s the totality of our relationship,” Tomlin said. “I met this guy in Knoxville, man, six, seven years ago, whatever it was, when he came out of school. He’s a great guy. He loves football. It’s probably the totality of our relationship and I think I probably represent the sentiment of the organization and saying that it’s less about specific conversations, particularly of late, and it’s about the relationship established over a longer period of time.”

Left unsaid is that the Steelers obviously felt Sutton is an upgrade over the cornerback options they had on hand as they took stock of their defense for the 2024 season. That part of the equation is significant for any acquisition, but particularly for one that leaves the team open for blowback.