Mike Tomlin confirms that Aaron Rodgers has a fractured wrist, doesn’t rule him out

  
Published November 18, 2025 12:44 PM

Yes, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a fracture in his wrist, which will not require surgery. No, the team has not ruled him out for Sunday’s game at Chicago.

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation with reporters on Tuesday. He said Rodgers likely won’t practice until later in the week, if then. A decision then will be made as to whether Rodgers can properly protect himself, while wearing a brace on the wrist.

“He’s the type of guy and has the type of profile that doesn’t require a lot of physical work in an effort to be ready to play,” Tomlin said, adding that Mason Rudolph and Will Howard will “get quality work” early in the week.

Eventually, they’ll decide whether Rodgers can protect himself and brace himself when he falls. Pain tolerance is also a concern but, as Tomlin said, “That doesn’t seem to be an issue with Aaron. He wanted to go back in the game on Sunday.”

Ultimately the question comes down to whether the Steelers believe he can be effective and functional.

It’s hard to imagine Rodgers not doing everything in his power to play, especially since the Steelers are facing the Bears.