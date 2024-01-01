Mike Tomlin not saying whether Mason Rudolph will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Ravens

The Steelers are still fighting for a playoff berth as they head into their regular-season finale Saturday against the Ravens, and as of right now, they’re not saying who their starting quarterback will be.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to answer reporters’ questions about whether Mason Rudolph, who has led Pittsburgh to back-to-back wins, will start on Saturday in Baltimore.

“We’ll talk about that next week. Right now we’re just appreciative of the victory and we’ll give you guys something to buzz about,” Tomlin said.

Rudolph has played very well — significantly better than Kenny Pickett before he was hurt or Mitchell Trubisky when he filled in for Pickett — but Tomlin was muted in his discussion of how Rudolph played in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

“I thought he did a nice job,” Tomlin said.

Realistically, it’s hard to believe Tomlin doesn’t see Rudolph as his best quarterback to beat the Ravens. But he isn’t saying so yet.