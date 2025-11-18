 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin on Jalen Ramsey: When someone spits on you, do what comes natural

  
Published November 18, 2025 12:44 PM

Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey was ejected from last Sunday’s game for punching Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after Chase spit on him, which resulted in Chase being suspended for one game on Monday.

During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the incident “unfortunate” and said that the NFL made their decision “so we’re moving on.” Ramsey and Chase had been quarreling throughout the game and Tomlin was asked later in the session if he had a message for Ramsey about trying to avoid such situations in order to avoid the kind of emotional response that led to his ejection.

Tomlin’s reply left no uncertainty about his view of how Ramsey reacted to Chase.

“I have no message if someone spits in your face,” Tomlin said. “Do what comes natural.”

Ramsey will likely be fined this week, but he has not been suspended and is expected to be available for Pittsburgh’s game in Chicago on Sunday.