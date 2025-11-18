Mike Tomlin on Jalen Ramsey: When someone spits on you, do what comes natural

Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey was ejected from last Sunday’s game for punching Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after Chase spit on him, which resulted in Chase being suspended for one game on Monday.

During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the incident “unfortunate” and said that the NFL made their decision “so we’re moving on.” Ramsey and Chase had been quarreling throughout the game and Tomlin was asked later in the session if he had a message for Ramsey about trying to avoid such situations in order to avoid the kind of emotional response that led to his ejection.

Tomlin’s reply left no uncertainty about his view of how Ramsey reacted to Chase.

“I have no message if someone spits in your face,” Tomlin said. “Do what comes natural.”

Ramsey will likely be fined this week, but he has not been suspended and is expected to be available for Pittsburgh’s game in Chicago on Sunday.