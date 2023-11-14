Mike Tomlin: We’re gonna need more from Kenny Pickett as this road narrows

The Steelers have quieted some of the concerns about their offense with back-to-back wins, but that doesn’t mean they’ve reached the level they want to reach this season.

Both wins saw the team’s run game lead the way offensively and it’s hard to argue with that approach when you roll up 371 yards on the ground. This week brings a date with a strong Browns defense that will likely be focused on making the Steelers beat them in other ways, so head coach Mike Tomlin was asked at a Tuesday press conference if the team needs to see more from quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“Certainly. We’re gonna need more, particularly as this road narrows,” Tomlin said. “But guys like Kenny and myself, we’re measured by wins and losses. He and I talk about that often and openly. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win. And so that’s where we are, that’s where our focus is. I love the fact that he embraces that. Down in and down out, are there some things to work on? Certainly. But it’s not like we’re going to start on Wednesday working on those things. We’ve been working on those things and we’ll continue until we get the desired result.”

Pickett has not turned the ball over in the last four games, which has played a big role in the team winning three of those contests and finding a way to combine that with a few more big plays down the field would be a beneficial next step as the Steelers try to plot a course to the postseason over the rest of the second half.