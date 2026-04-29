Mike Vrabel attends Patriots season-ticket holder event

The situation involving Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has taken on a life of its own, due in large part to a string of questionable P.R. moves from the inception of the controversy.

It’s gotten to the point at which things that otherwise would not be relevant have become not only relevant but significant.

On Tuesday night, for example, the Patriots held an event for season-ticket holders. Vrabel attended.

And while the characterization is that Vrabel received a “standing ovation,” watch the video. It was a round of applause that became a standing ovation at the behest of Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak, who stood and urged those in attendance to also stand.

Organic standing ovation or not, the current reaction of Patriots fans is separate from the question of whether the situation will get worse before it gets better. As Chris Simms and I discussed on Wednesday’s PFT Live, it could be a challenge to reconcile a major complication to a coach’s personal life with a job that by definition consumes his life, especially once training camp opens.

Already, Vrabel missed the third day of the draft because of it. He could miss more time, as he attempts to repair the situation that dates back to at least March 2020.

Then there’s the possibility that more information will come to light. Whether it’s more photos from Page Six or TMZ or Spotify playlists or unnamed sources who have to date had nothing to say to the other person embroiled in this saga — Dianna Russini — possibly deciding to tell her story to the Today show or some other news outlet that is or will be trying to get her to do an exclusive sit-down interview, there are many ways the story can continue to grow.

For now, we know three things. One, there have been plenty of developments in only 22 days. Two, there could be more. Three, an NFL head coach has crossed over into a level of notoriety that makes it impossible for him or his wife to walk through an airport without being photographed and/or interviewed.

Is it sustainable? We don’t know, because this has never happened before. Throw in another development or two, and it’s possible that someone will decide it is not sustainable.