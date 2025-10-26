Mike Vrabel: Christian Barmore benched for a quarter to “protect the team”

When the Patriots defense took the field for the first time, starting defensive lineman Christian Barmore was not on the field. Joshua Farmer made his first start of the season.

Barmore finally made his appearance on the Browns’ third offensive possession, which came with 13:03 remaining in the second quarter.

He was not listed on the team’s injury report this week, and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said after the game Barmore was benched for a quarter for disciplinary reasons.

“I had to make a decision,” Vrabel said. “My job is to protect the team, so when there’s actions that I don’t feel like are commiserate with what we want to do here, I’ve got to make a decision, and we move on.”

Barmore declined to speak after the game, violating the NFL’s media access policy.

But it appeared neither he nor Vrabel held hard feelings as the Patriots’ team X account posted a video of the two sharing a hug outside the locker room following the Patriots’ 32-13 win.

Barmore made one tackle.