Mike Vrabel: Drake Maye is realizing what he can be

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye came into Monday night as a leading contender to be named the NFL’s MVP and his bid was even stronger after beating the Giants 33-15.

Maye was 24-of-31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns to push the Patriots to 11-2 as they head into their bye week. Maye’s performance came behind an offensive line that was missing both of its starters on the left side, but he didn’t miss a beat and head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that the performance showed how Maye has grown into the responsibilities that come with the position.

“I think he’s realizing what he can be and what the impact that he makes on this offense and being the conductor,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s hard on himself. I think that he challenges himself as well as his coaches. He means a great deal to this football team.”

When told what Vrabel said, Maye said that he is “just trying to be the face” of the franchise. It’s fair to say that he’s already accomplished that goal and that everyone in New England is excited about what the team will be able to accomplish as long as he is in that role.