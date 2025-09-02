Mike Vrabel has a thought on Bill Belichick’s college-football debut

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks his mind. About anything. About everything.

Appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Vrabel was asked about the struggles of Vrabel’s former coach, Bill Belichick, in his debut at North Carolina.

“You coached in college, it takes a while, don’t you think, to get a program going?” Hill said, via Ryan Phillips of SI.com.

“I don’t know,” Vrabel said, “Urban Meyer won 12 of his first 12 games at Ohio State, so it didn’t take him long. That’s my experience in college football.”

Vrabel worked as the defensive line coach in Columbus, during Meyer’s first year with the Buckeyes.

The comments come against the backdrop of an ugly relationship between Belichick and Vrabel’s current employer, Patriots owner Robert Kraft. And they arise after months of Vrabel, and everyone else, witnessing Belichick become the thing that he would have mercilessly mocked — a constant distraction to the program.

Credit to Vrabel for not tiptoeing around the truth. Belichick, and his consigliere, Mike Lombardi, brought in 70 new players. Those players, on Monday night, was not good enough. Not even close.

Other coaches who are new to a program have gotten off to a much better start. For Belichick, it couldn’t have been much worse.