Mike Vrabel: I thought late field goal, playing defense was best chance to win

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel faced a decision about kicking a field goal or going for a first down late in Sunday’s game.

It was fourth-and-six from the Saints’ 11-yard-line with just over two minutes to play and the Titans, who had all their timeouts, were trailing 16-12 on a day when their offense had been underwhelming. Vrabel opted to kick a field goal, which Nick Folk hit to cut the lead to one point but the Titans would never get the ball back.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit Rashid Shaheed for a 41-yard gain to convert one third down and running back Jamaal Williams converted another one to run out the clock. On Monday, Vrabel said he still thinks that approach gave the Titans their best chance to win the game.

“I believe our best way to win that game would have been to play defense, stop them — which we didn’t do, which is unfortunate — and make a kick,” Vrabel said, via Steve Layman of WTVF.

Vrabel’s decision-making was likely impacted by how poorly Ryan Tannehill played on Sunday. The quarterback was 16-of-34 with three interceptions against New Orleans, so it would have been difficult to put much faith in his ability to come up with a touchdown in that spot.

Vrabel said on Monday that he doesn’t know why Tannehill was so off, but that he has to be better in the future for the Titans to avoid more losses like they suffered on Sunday.