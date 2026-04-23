Mike Vrabel: My previous actions don’t meet the standard I hold myself to

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made a hastily scheduled appearance in front of reporters at the team’s facility on Thursday evening to discuss his decision to step away from the team for the final day of the draft in order to go into counseling.

Vrabel made the announcement of that plan on Wednesday night amid the continued fallout from the publication of multiple sets of photos showing him and former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini in social settings over the last six years. Vrabel did not address any details of their relationship, but said that his “previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to.”

“I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about: my family, football team, the organization and our fans. . . . my family needs me this weekend and that’s where I’ll be,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel said he will continue working “however long it takes” on the “necessary steps” to give his family and the team the “best version” of himself.

Vrabel previously addressed reporters on Tuesday, but did not take any questions on the topic. He took a few questions on Thursday, including one that asked about the change of tone from his initial response calling it “laughable” to draw any inappropriate conclusions about his relationship with Russini. Vrabel referenced an “attempt to protect” his family while referring to it as a “private and personal matter.”