Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown trade possibility: We’ll try everything we can to strengthen our roster

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said some variation on “A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles” in response to multiple questions about a possible trade involving the wide receiver this week, but those replies haven’t done much to quite speculation that the team will trade him later this year.

Waiting until after June 1 to make a trade is beneficial to the Eagles’ cap situation and most conjecture about where they’d look to send Brown has centered on the Patriots. Brown played for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee and New England has an opening at the top of their receiver depth chart after parting ways with Stefon Diggs this month.

The prospect of New England trading for Brown came up again during Vrabel’s media session at the league meetings in Arizona on Tuesday. Per multiple reporters, Vrabel said that the Patriots will “try to do everything we can to strengthen our roster” and that they will look at all avenues to making those improvements.

That could signal that the Patriots will be adding to their receiving corps in next month’s draft, but any addition from that pool is unlikely to put an end to chatter about Brown going from a member of the Eagles to a member of the Patriots by the time Week 1 rolls around.