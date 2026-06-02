Mike Vrabel on Christian Gonzalez: Contracts are part of pro sports, negotiations should be private

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is seeking a new contract as he heads into his fourth pro season.

While he’s been away from OTAs, he did participate in Drake Maye’s charity softball event over the weekend. His teammate, Marcus Jones, noted that it’s a “day-by-day thing.”

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the situation and if the club was working toward resolving it so that he would participate in minicamp.

“I think the contract is the business and the professional side of this,” Vrabel said, via transcript from the team. “The personal side, I don’t want to let anything interfere with that. I want Christian to be ready when he comes back.

“I would imagine that he would be here next week. If he is, then we’ll coach him, be ready to move on, and get him ready to help us and help himself. Contracts are part of professional sports, I understand that. But I also know that those should remain private. Like any contract negotiation, you want to make sure that everybody feels like they get something out of it, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Gonzalez, who turns 23 later this month, has registered three interceptions and 24 passes defensed in his 34 career games. He had seven CDs, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception in New England’s four 2025 postseason games.