Mike Vrabel on potential future offseason absences: “Who knows what’s gonna come up?”

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel met with reporters on Wednesday, for the first time since a pair of brief appearances at the height of the controversy that prompted him to miss the third day of the 2026 draft.

He was asked several questions about the issue that prompted him to step away for rounds four through seven. In multiple instances, Vrabel provided a short answer that responded to the question before pivoting to meandering football-related information.

One key question, asked at the 9:39 mark of the 18-minute, 35-second press conference, was whether he anticipates missing any more football activities for the rest of the offseason program.

“I mean, I can only tell you I’m gonna be there today, and I can’t tell you anything other than I’m gonna be out there today in full force,” Vrabel said. “And I mean that because, you know, who knows what’s gonna come up? I’m not even — you know, anything could happen. And so I’m gonna focus on today. But in the excitement that we’ve had and that we’ve built so far, and the conditioning that we’ve tried to incorporate into our practices and the weightlifting and all the things that are critical.”

The drip-drip of news regarding Vrabel’s relationship with reporter Dianna Russini has slowed down dramatically in recent weeks. But there’s one major development that could still happen, at some point. Russini could tell her story, in whatever format she chooses. Depending on what she says (and when she says it), that could in theory create another complication for Vrabel.

The first question regarding the off-field issues dealt generally with the distraction the scandal created.

“We all have to deal with things, you know, outside of here,” Vrabel said, “and my focus — and obviously, the excitement that I have for coaching — is what is most important right now, and this is a great opportunity, the spring, we don’t have to worry about opponents. We don’t have to worry about, you know, our schedule is pretty much the same.

“The players, it has a routine, and each and every day in the spring is similar. But it’s just about teaching. It’s about teaching these guys the scheme. We talked about having some enhancements, offensively and defensively and special teams, of stuff that we did well, you know, but that we’ll have to, you know, either dress up or modify slightly, so that’s what the spring’s time is about, and that’s really all we know, is being able to coach these guys and to teach them, help them, help them do their job. This is the time in the spring where they can focus on, you know, not only conditioning but, you know, all the details that are gonna help them. So that’s really all I know, and that’s really all I want to be able to do.”

He also was asked this question: “When we spoke to you last you were talking about the balance of family and football. How would you describe how that process has been going?”

“Really good,” Vrabel said. “I think that that’s — again, I appreciate — my family is great. I love [my wife] Jen. I love the boys. I love, you know, my personal friends, and then, you know, this spring is focused on, really, the coaching staff, the players, more importantly, than the coaching staff, but I just, you know, seeing the coaches in the second year, how smooth the conversations are, you know, ‘Hey, we love this play, how do we make it better?’”

He continued with a lengthy explanation of the offseason program, focusing on the differences between spring practice and training camp.

The back-and-forth with the media got mildly contentious when Vrabel was asked about the manner in which the team has been responding to him based on his “daily” reading of the room.

“Well, not every day,” Vrabel said, “Some of your sources probably aren’t as good. I don’t have a team meeting every day in the spring.”

For the most part, Vrabel seemed to be the coach he has always been. But the situation that became (and remained for weeks) the biggest story in the NFL lingers.

Those fumes will continue to dissipate, unless and until Russini decides to tell her story.