Mike Vrabel shares his version of getting knocked down by Will Campbell

After the Patriots made LSU tackle Will Campbell the fourth overall pick in the 2025 draft, Campbell said that, during a pre-draft workout, he put New England coach Mike Vrabel on the ground.

Vrabel recently gave his version of the events, while appearing on Boston College coach Bill O’Brien’s podcast.

“Is it true that he knocked you stiff?” O’Brien said, via Sophie Weller of NESN.com.

“I was in a 4i,” Vrabel said. “We were working on 4i cutoffs on the backside of inside zone.”

(4i, by the way, happens when the defender lines up on the inside shoulder of the tackle.)

“Why would you get in a 4i on Will Campbell?” O’Brien said.

“Because I needed to see what it was like,” Vrabel said. “He kind of jumped the snap count on me.”

Did Campbell false start?

“Potentially,” Vrabel said. “He caught me pretty good on the second snap.”

Vrabel, a 14-year NFL veteran and first-team All-Pro in 2007, loves to mix it up. During OTAs, Vrabel donned a scout-team jersey and jumped into practice.

He’d better do it while he can. In two months, Vrabel will be turning Foxboro 5-0.