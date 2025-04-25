 Skip navigation
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Brown
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
Bengals ‘plan for the future’ with Stewart

Will Campbell put Mike Vrabel on the ground during pre-draft workout

  
Published April 24, 2025 10:36 PM

Mike Vrabel is getting too old for this shit.

The Patriots coach decided to try his hand at getting past tackle Will Campbell during a private workout. It didn’t go well for Vrabel.

Campbell put Vrabel on his ass.

The newest Patriot was asked about it, after he became the fourth overall pick in the draft.

“Him and some of the other staff came in, and we had a great workout, got some good work in,” Campbell told reporters. “They taught me some new stuff, and yeah, I mean, I got him. I’m not going to lie; I got him on the ground.”

However it went, it was enough to get the Patriots to make Campbell the fourth overall pick. Short arms notwithstanding.