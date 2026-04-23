Mike Vrabel to address media prior to the first round

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has been at the top of the headlines in the hours leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft and he’s sure to remain there as things get underway in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Patriots announced that Vrabel will address the media from the team’s facility around 7:20 p.m. ET. The draft’s official start time is 8 p.m. ET.

Vrabel announced on Wednesday night that he will not be with the team for the third and final day of the draft for counseling. The announcement came a couple of weeks after Page Six published pictures of Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini — who has since resigned from The Athletic — spending time together at a resort in Arizona. Both of them released statements denying any inappropriate behavior, but Vrabel’s Wednesday announcement and a Tuesday statement about “difficult conversations with people that I care about” moved things in a different direction.

Thursday has already seen the publication of more photos of Vrabel and Russini together in different locations over a long period of time as well as a statement from the Patriots showing support for Vrabel’s “commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans.”

Vrabel’s pre-draft appearance will add more to a story that has moved front and center ahead one of the NFL’s biggest nights of the year.