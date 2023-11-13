Mike Vrabel: We believe in Will Levis’ toughness, but don’t need to challenge it as much

Will Levis had a strong debut, throwing for four touchdowns in Tennessee’s victory over Atlanta. But things have not gone as well against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

Levis was under constant pressure throughout Sunday’s 20-6 loss to the Bucs. He was sacked four times as Tampa Bay’s defense recorded 13 quarterback hits.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said that he appreciates Levis’ ability to stand in the pocket. But he also doesn’t like to see the young QB take that many hits.

“We believe in Will’s toughness,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, “and we also believe we don’t need to challenge it as much as we have.”

Vrabel added that the Titans have to “continue to protect him, and develop him, and have him help us.”

Levis finished 19-of-39 passing for 199 yards with no touchdowns and an interception on Sunday.

In three games, he’s completed 56.1 percent of his throws for 699 yards with four touchdowns and two picks, with the Titans going 1-2 in those games.