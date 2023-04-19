 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Miles Sanders: Going to the Super Bowl is addicting

  
Published April 19, 2023 01:02 PM
nbc_pft_panthersno1pick_230419
April 19, 2023 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the real reasons why Scott Fitterer claims the Panthers haven’t told Bryce Young he’ll be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miles Sanders went to the Super Bowl with the Eagles last season but had only seven carries for 16 yards in the 38-35 loss to the Chiefs. The running back signed with the Panthers as a free agent and can’t wait for another chance to play in the Super Bowl.

It’s addicting ,” Sanders said Wednesday, via Augusta Stone of the team website. “You get there once, and you want to go there every year. I know what it takes. And the stuff we did last year, everything worked on all type [of] levels. . . . I know how a Super Bowl team feels at this point, just chemistry, working together, and literally invested into every single day. Taking no days off, and it’s addicting. It’s an addicting feeling.

“And hopefully, we can get to that point and create a championship team over here.”

The Panthers, who have the No. 1 overall pick they will use on a franchise quarterback, are unlikely to contend this season.

The team is likely to lean on its running game this season with Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown. Sanders, who is reunited with position coach Duce Staley in Carolina, could have a big role in the offense.

Last season, in his final season in Philadelphia, he had career bests in attempts (259), rushing yards (1,269) and rushing touchdowns (11).

“I just like how the team embraced me, wanted me, and knows what I can do,” Sanders said. “At the end of the day, they know I’m a three-down back, and hopefully, I can do whatever I can to show that and help this team get as [many] wins as possible.”