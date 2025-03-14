 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Miles Sanders plans to sign with Cowboys

  
Published March 14, 2025 03:37 AM

The Cowboys are adding their second free agent running back of the week.

Free agent running back Miles Sanders plans to sign a one-year deal with the Cowboys, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Sanders will join fellow free agent signing Javonte Williams in a revamped backfield in Dallas.

Sanders was cut by the Panthers this week, and he’s effectively trading places with running back Rico Dowdle, who was the Cowboys’ leading rusher last year and signed with the Panthers this week.

The Panthers didn’t get what they were hoping for from Sanders, who made more than $13 million in Carolina while rushing for only 637 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons. Now the Cowboys will hope that putting Sanders in a 1-2 punch with Williams can give them a rushing attack that takes some pressure off Dak Prescott and the passing game.