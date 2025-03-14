Miles Sanders plans to sign with Cowboys

The Cowboys are adding their second free agent running back of the week.

Free agent running back Miles Sanders plans to sign a one-year deal with the Cowboys, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Sanders will join fellow free agent signing Javonte Williams in a revamped backfield in Dallas.

Sanders was cut by the Panthers this week, and he’s effectively trading places with running back Rico Dowdle, who was the Cowboys’ leading rusher last year and signed with the Panthers this week.

The Panthers didn’t get what they were hoping for from Sanders, who made more than $13 million in Carolina while rushing for only 637 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons. Now the Cowboys will hope that putting Sanders in a 1-2 punch with Williams can give them a rushing attack that takes some pressure off Dak Prescott and the passing game.