Milton Williams fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct

  
Published February 15, 2025 04:24 PM

Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams is in the market for a raise as he heads toward free agency and his wallet got a little lighter after Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL announced on Saturday that Williams has been fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Williams was also penalized for the same infraction during the fourth quarter of the game.

Williams stripped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the ball on a sack with just under 10 minutes left to play in the Eagles’ 40-22 win and he recovered the ball for a turnover. Williams celebrated the play by dunking the football over the crossbar, which drew both the flag and the fine for use of a prop in a celebration.

Williams had two sacks during the game and his play in the game and throughout the season is almost certainly going to get the pay hike he’s looking for, so the fine shouldn’t be too much of a hit to his bank account when all is said and done.