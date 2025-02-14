Milton Williams looking for a raise, “right situtation” in free agency

Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat stressed the need to find the right situation for himself as he heads toward free agency and another one of the team’s defensive stars from Super Bowl LIX has a similar view.

Defensive lineman Milton Williams had two sacks and a forced fumble in the 40-22 win over the Chiefs, so he’s moving into the offseason with the same head of steam that Sweat is riding after 2.5 sacks against Kansas City. Williams said that he’d like to remain with the Eagles, but that won’t be the only thing that factors into his ultimate decision about where to sign this offseason.

“Just being in the right situation,” Williams said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So definitely want to try to get in a situation as close to this as possible.”

Williams joined Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis to make up a disruptive defensive front, but the appetite for Williams on the open market and all the mouths to feed in Philly might make it difficult for the team to keep the band together for another year.