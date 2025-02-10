 Skip navigation
Josh Sweat: Money’s important, but want the right situation

  
Published February 10, 2025 10:54 AM

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat picked a good time to have one of the best games of his life.

Sweat had 2.5 sacks in the 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and it was the final game of the reworked one-year deal he signed with the team ahead of the season. He had a good regular season with eight sacks and his Super Bowl outing is the kind of final statement you want to make for teams looking for help off the edge.

After the win, Sweat said that he was savoring the moment before thinking about contractual matters but added that fit will be part of the equation for him.

“Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation,” Sweat said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know what it looks like for me now, but I’m happy.”

Defensive tackle Milton Williams is also set for free agency and defensive end Brandon Graham could retire, so the Eagles will have decisions to make about how the defensive line looks moving forward beyond how to respond to Sweat’s big night.