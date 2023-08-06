 Skip navigation
Minkah Fitzpatrick back with Steelers after missing time with personal matter

  
Published August 6, 2023 08:46 AM

The Steelers got an important piece of their defense back on the practice field Saturday.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick spent a week away from the team because of a personal matter, but he returned to camp and took part in practice on a limited basis. He thanked head coach Mike Tomlin for telling him “go be there for your family” and that he was happy to be back with his teammates at training camp.

“It’s good to get back to it,” Fitzpatrick said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Even if it’s only a few days, you definitely realize how much you love the game, how much you care about the game, but obviously you want to be there for family and for your people. It’s good to be back.”

Tomlin said he expects Fitzpatrick to be back to “full capacity” in a short period of time and now the team will wait for safety Damontae Kazee to make his return from an ankle injury.