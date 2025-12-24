Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tyrel Dodson sat out Wednesday’s practice

Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remained out of practice on Wednesday as he works his way back from a calf injury.

Fitzpatrick hurt his calf in Week 15 and missed Sunday’s loss to the Bengals with his injury.

In 14 games with the Dolphins after the trade from Pittsburgh, he has totaled 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups and an interception.

The Dolphins also practiced without linebacker Tyrel Dodson (chest). He played 58 of 61 defensive snaps on Sunday.

Center Aaron Brewer (neck), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (toe) and tight end Darren Waller (rest/groin) also sat out Wednesday’s session.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson (knee), defensive tackle Benito Jones (back) and kicker Jason Sanders (right hip) were limited. Sanders is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (wrist) was among the full participants for the Dolphins.