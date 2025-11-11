Missouri Governor suggests retractable roof for Arrowhead Stadium

The Chiefs eventually will choose between the renovation of Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri and the construction of a domed stadium across the border in Kansas.

There’s a possibility that a roof could be coming to the team’s current open-air home.

“There’s some interesting architectural improvements to make to Arrowhead that could be conducive to an all-weather protective environment without being a full dome,” Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “I would say, look at some of the structures that are in Europe that may have some sort of fabric device that goes over it.”

The retractable roof possibly would be used not for Chiefs games but for other events, expanding the use of the facility — and, in turn, the revenue it generates.

Kehoe said Chiefs fans “like the rough and tough and getting outside.” (But probably not the ones that got frostbite in the playoff game against the Dolphins.) “So I think the ownership group does realize that the fan base likes the environment they’re in and would love to continue with a legacy experience at Arrowhead.”

The current push for domes is all about money. As in making more of it, by having more things there during the winter months. Preserving the outdoor-football experience while making a venue a year-round possibility is a needle that the Chiefs and Missouri may try to thread, while preserving the 52-year-old home of franchise.

The bigger issue for the Chiefs is getting the best possible deal for a new stadium. The team has managed to create a no-lose situation, with two communities in two adjoining states trying to win the competition for hosting the Chiefs.