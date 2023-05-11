 Skip navigation
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Monday Night Football: Bills at Jets begins ESPN’s schedule

  
Published May 11, 2023 04:26 PM

ESPN announced its Monday Night Football schedule for this season.

Several teams have two Monday games this season, including the Cowboys and Eagles, and four weeks feature two MNF games.

The MNF schedule starts with the Bills at the Jets on Sept. 11.

The Cowboys play at the Chargers on Oct. 16 and host the Lions on Dec. 30.

The Ravens at the 49ers is the Christmas Day game.

For the first time, MNF will have flex scheduling, which begins in Week 12 when the Vikings are scheduled to host the Bears.

Here is the full MNF schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bills at Jets (ESPN)

Week 2, Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET, Saints at Panthers (ESPN) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Browns at Steelers (ABC)

Week 3, Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET, Eagles at Bucs (ABC) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Rams at Bengals (ESPN)

Week 4, Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET, Seahawks at Giants (ESPN)

Week 5, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET, Packers at Raiders (ESPN)

Week 6, Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET, Cowboys at Chargers (ESPN)

Week 7, Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET, 49ers at Vikings (ESPN)

Week 8, Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raiders at Lions (ESPN)

Week 9, Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET, Chargers at Jets (ESPN)

Week 10, Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET, Broncos at Bills (ESPN)

Week 11, Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET, Eagles at Chiefs (ESPN)

Week 12, Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bears at Vikings (ESPN)

Week 13, Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bengals at Jaguars (ESPN)

Week 14, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET, Titans at Dolphins (ESPN) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Packers at Giants (ABC)

Week 15, Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET, Chiefs at Patriots (ESPN)

Week 16, Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET, Ravens at 49ers (ABC)

Week 17, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lions at Cowboys (ESPN)