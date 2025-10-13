Monday Night Football: Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, WR Curtis Samuel are inactive

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be down two weapons for Monday Night Football.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) are inactive. Both were questionable to play against the Falcons.

Kincaid had limited practices all three days, and Samuel was limited two days and out for one.

Kincaid is the team leader with 287 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on 24 catches, while Samuel has contributed four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills’ other inactives are linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and offensive lineman Chase Lundt.

The Bills elevated safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad for the game.

The Falcons won’t have wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness), running back Nathan Carter, cornerback Billy Bowman (knee/hamstring), defensive lineman LaCale London (triceps) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson.