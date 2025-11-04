Monday Night Football: Cardinals lead Cowboys 17-7 at halftime

Owner Jerry Jones said Monday the Cowboys have a trade in place. He saw in the first half Monday night that one player isn’t going to help his defense.

The Cowboys allowed 190 yards and trail the Cardinals 17-7 at halftime.

Arizona, playing without Kyler Murray again, saw Jacoby Brissett throw a touchdown and run for another. He hit Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 4-yard score and then ran 1 yard for a touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

The Cardinals entered with the 22nd-ranked offense, but the Cowboys trail only the Bengals in total defense.

Arizona scored on three of four possessions, and the only punt they had was blocked by Sam Williams and recovered in the end zone by Marshawn Kneeland. That accounted for all of the Cowboys’ scoring in the first half.

The Cowboys turned it over on downs in the red zone, went three-and-out and lost a fumble by Jake Ferguson. On their final possession, Brandon Aubrey missed a 68-yard field goal that would have tied the NFL record set by Jaguars kicker Cam Little on Sunday.

Brissett was 15-of-22 for 158 yards and a touchdown, with Harrison catching six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Higgins caught three passes for 30 yards.

The Cowboys had 122 yards, with Dak Prescott going 8-of-16 for 75 yards. He had his ankle twisted on the final play of the half when Calais Campbell landed on it. Prescott had a slight limp leaving for the locker room.

George Pickens has two catches for 28 yards and Ferguson four for 27. Javonte Williams has nine rushes for 42 yards.

The Cowboys have four penalties for 30 yards.