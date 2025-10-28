Monday Night Football: Chiefs run past Commanders 28-7

The Chiefs are the Chiefs again.

They won their third consecutive game, blowing out the Commanders in the second half for a 28-7 win. The Chiefs are now 5-3, while the Commanders lost their third in a row to fall to 3-5.

Patrick Mahomes threw interceptions on the Chiefs’ first two drives, and Kansas City had only 156 yards at the half. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

It was all Chiefs in the second half as they outgained the Commanders 432 to 260 for the game.

Mahomes threw touchdowns on Kansas City’s first three possessions of the second half. He hit Kareem Hunt for 2 yards, Travis Kelce for 10 and Rashee Rice for 18. It was the 83rd career touchdown for Kelce, which ties him with Priest Holmes for the team record.

Mahomes finished 25-of-34 for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Kelce caught six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and Rice had nine receptions for 93 yards and a score.

Isiah Pacheco had 12 carries for 58 yards before limping off late in the fourth quarter on a hit to his leg.

The Commanders crossed midfield on all four possessions of the first half and were at the Chiefs 18 when Marcus Mariota’s pass to Deebo Samuel that bounced off the facemask of the receiver and was picked by defensive lineman Mike Danna. They turned it over on downs after reaching the Kansas City 40 and 28.

Terry McLaurin scored the team’s only touchdown on a spectacular 11-yard touchdown reception.

Mariota, starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, went 21-of-30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 28 yards on eight carries. McLaurin had three catches for 54 yards.

The Commanders also have injury concerns with McLaurin (quad), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (arm) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) departing early. McLaurin missed four games with his injury before returning tonight.