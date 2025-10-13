Monday Night Football: Deebo Samuel will play; Cairo Santos is inactive

The Commanders won’t have two of their wide receivers, but they will have Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is active after being questionable with a heel injury.

He has 30 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

The Commanders had already ruled out wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (knee).

Their other inactives are quarterback Josh Johnson, linebacker Ale Kaho, linebacker Kain Medrano, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (illness) and offensive guard Brandon Coleman. Johnson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Running back Chris Rodriguez (calf) is active.

The Bears won’t have kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh). He was questionable. Jake Moody will kick for them tonight.

The team’s other inactives are defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), wide receiver Jahdae Walker, defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, offensive guard Luke Newman and quarterback Case Keenum. Keenum will serve as the emergency third quarterback.