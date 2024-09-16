 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Devin White a healthy scratch; Johnny Wilson will play

  
Published September 16, 2024 07:15 PM

Linebacker Devin White, a former first-round draft pick, signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason. He didn’t make the trip to Brazil for the season opener because of an ankle injury.

Now healthy, White will not play in Monday Night Football.

White is a healthy scratch for the game against the Falcons.

The Eagles’ other inactives are receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Eli Ricks, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, offensive guard Trevor Keegan and defensive tackle Byron Young.

Brown was downgraded to out on Sunday.

The Eagles will have receiver Johnny Wilson, who popped up on the practice report with a hamstring injury last week. He missed Saturday’s practice but went through a workout pregame and will dress.

Philadelphia also will have DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and Britain Covey at the position, with Parris Campbell elevated from the practice squad as a fifth option.

The Falcons have linebacker Nate Landman (quad/calf), defensive back Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin), defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro on their inactive list. They already had ruled out Landman and Hamilton.