Monday Night Football: Drew Lock, Seahawks stun Eagles 20-17 with last-minute drive

Geno Smith watched from the sideline as Drew Lock led the Seahawks to an improbable 20-17 victory over the Eagles.

The Seahawks improved to 7-7 in ending a four-game losing streak, while the Eagles lost their third consecutive game in falling to 10-4 and back into a tie with the Cowboys in the NFC East.

Seattle took over at its own 8 with 1:52 remaining and its season on the line. DK Metcalf made catches of 18, 5 and 34 yards, two of them highlight-reel receptions, on the game-winning drive.

The Seahawks took their first lead of the game with 28 seconds remaining on Lock’s 29-yard throw to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught the back half of the ball and held on.

They held on with Julian Love’s second interception of the fourth quarter. He picked Jalen Hurts at the Seattle 17 on a pass intended for A.J. Brown. Replay upheld the ruling on the field.

It was Lock’s fourth career game-winning drive and came in his second career start for the Seahawks.

Lock, who didn’t know for certain whether he was playing with Smith questionable with a groin injury, finished 22-of-33 for 208 yards and a touchdown. Metcalf had five catches for 78 yards, and Ken Walker had 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and 26 yards on three receptions.

It was a painful loss for the Eagles, who opened the game with a touchdown drive but managed only 10 points the rest of the way.

Hurts, who was playing despite flu-like symptoms, scored two rushing touchdowns, tying Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14. But he also threw two interceptions, his 11th and 12th of the season, and he now has 17 turnovers on the season.

Hurts rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries and completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards. D’Andre Swift rushed for 74 yards on 18 carries.

The Eagles defense, playing for the first time with Matt Patricia as the playcaller, gave up 297 yards but 92 came on Seattle’s game-winning drive in the final two minutes. The drive took only 10 plays and 1:24.